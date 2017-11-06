Snack Duty Handled! Here's What Julia Roberts Makes for Her Kids' Soccer Games

Yes, even celebrity parents are on snack duty for their kids' soccer games. Just ask Julia Roberts.

When she's not playing a mom in her latest upcoming film, Wonder, the Oscar nominee is busy being the real thing for her three youngsters, Hazel, 12, Phinnaeus, 12, and Henry, 10.

Some days, that means taking a sideline seat on the soccer field for her kids' games—snacks in tow and ready to cheer.

"I was snack mom last weekend or two weekends ago," she revealed to E! News' Will Marfuggi. "I had my cooler."

So, what was on international star Julia Roberts' menu? "I made banana bread and pumpkin bread and I had tangerines," she dished.