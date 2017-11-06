Here's How Lamar Odom Plans to Celebrate His Birthday After Collapsing in Nightclub

Lamar Odom is on the mend after experiencing a health scare at a Hollywood nightclub.

As the former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player celebrates his birthday today, E! News has learned that the NBA champ is taking things easy and not planning any late-night activities.

"Lamar is resting and has been resting since yesterday," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "He will be celebrating his birthday with some family and friends at his restaurant he part owns called Sista Mary's Soul Food in Glendale tomorrow evening."

And for those wondering if a girlfriend will be in attendance, we're told Lamar is single.

As for Lamar's birthday celebration event that was scheduled for Sunday night at Nightingale, Lamar's rep tells E! News that "he was going to host last night but he decided it was best to rest."