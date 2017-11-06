25 Cozy Blankets Your Couch Is Missing This Fall

It's freezing in here is a phrase you find yourself consistently repeating this time of year, is it not?

Temps are currently dropping and while you don't have control over the weather (wouldn't that be nice), you can certainly set the scene for a cozy season ahead.

Oversized sweaters and fall outerwear are all welcome wardrobe additions, but your home situation could use a little TLC, too. Our suggestion: a plush blanket draped over the arm of your couch.

From oversized and fuzzy to lightweight and printed, these stylish throws are sure to keep you warm.