Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Dating: Everything We Know About Their Romance

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are dating, multiple sources tell E! News.

The Modern Family actress and the Bachelorette star first sparked romance rumors over Halloween when they dressed up in Stranger Things-inspired costumes. Since then, the duo has been posting super cute Instagram pics of each other and social media is going wild.

"It's true. They are a couple," a source tells E! News. "She has been spending time with him in Nashville and he is showing her around and doing fun activities with her. Wells is proudly introducing her to all of his friends and is really happy that they connected. They are taking it slow but are not seeing other people."