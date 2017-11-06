Real Housewives' Shannon Beador and David's Divorce Is Still On Despite Reunion

Sometimes a picture is just a picture...

Over the weekend, friendly exes and Real Housewives of Orange County stars Shannon Beador and David Beador, who announced a little over a week ago they were splitting after 17 years of marriage, got some people talking when they reunited with their daughter at the USC Homecoming game at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

Despite the reunion, a source tells E! News that it was nothing more to the meet-up than good parenting and that the ex-couple is still on track to divorce.

The source tells E! News, "Shannon and David are still planning to get a divorce and that has not changed."

The insider continued, "They did spend time together this past week in an effort to keep things as 'normal' as possible for the kids."