Bachelor Nation Double Date! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Go Out With Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk

by Cydney Contreras

Lindsay, Raven, Bachelor

Instagram

These lucky ladies are bachelorettes no more!

Former Bachelor contestants from Nick Viall's season, Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates, went on a double date with their handsome suitors Bryan Abasolo and Adam Gottschalk.

On Sunday, the two couples enjoyed a dinner together in Dallas, which lasted nearly four hours. As Raven said on her post to Instagram, "4 hours at a restaurant goes by fast with people I love."

Rachel also shared the cute photo of the friendly foursome to her Instagram as well, cheekily captioning it, "A doll, a bird, a fire ball & a Colombian walk into a restaurant."

Photos

Everything We Know About The Bachelor Winter Games So Far

The night was filled with fun and laughter, contrary to the stressful dates that these bachelors formerly endured in the hopes of getting the iconic red rose at the end of the night.

Despite the complicated past that comes with being a member of the "Bachelor Nation," these lovebirds holds no grudges as they have all found their happy endingso far.

Rachel and Raven had previously vied for the affection of Nick on season 21, before continuing on to pursue love in the bachelor franchise, with Rachel becoming the next Bachelorette and Raven joining the lively cast for the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

After Rachel let Adam go in her pursuit for love, the handsome suitor joined Raven in Paradise where sparks soon started flying.

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

Now that the dust—and drama—has settled, these pairs are able to enjoy the love they have found and appreciate the crazy road that brought them all together.

Raven reflected on their journey, saying, "I'll always be grateful to Rach for cutting the guy with the doll."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

