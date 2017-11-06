What Will House of Cards Do With Kevin Spacey's Frank Underwood?

Kevin Spacey is out of the House. The House of Cards star and executive producer will not return for season six, which had just begun filming when allegations of sexual assault and misconduct made headlines. Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital suspended production and launched their own investigation, eventually severing ties with Spacey.

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate out path forward as it relates to the show," Netflix said in a statement. "We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."