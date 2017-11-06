Rafael Nadal Stopped By Security Guard Who Fails to Recognize Him at Paris Masters

Even one of the most famous tennis players in the world can go unrecognized.
While trying to enter a tennis court at the Paris Masters, Rafael Nadal, who went on to withdraw from the tournament with a knee injury, was stopped by a security guard who failed to recognize him. A video posted by Sport Reporter on Twitter Sunday shows the awkward moment when the athlete tried to enter a tennis court at the tournament.
When Nadal approaches the court in the video, the security guard can be heard asking him if he has his pass.
Gagner 10 Roland Garros ne donne aucun passe droit..??— Sport Reporter (@Sport__Reporter) November 5, 2017
"Bercy Live" à voir à 14H40 sur CANAL+SPORT ? #SportReporter pic.twitter.com/hkowErtviO
But Nadal tells the guard he doesn't have his pass with him and as he tries to walk by, the security guard asks, "Who are you?"
"Rafael Nadal," the tennis star replies.
"Nadal, OK thank you," the security guard says and lets him pass.
