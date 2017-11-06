Rafael Nadal Stopped By Security Guard Who Fails to Recognize Him at Paris Masters

Even one of the most famous tennis players in the world can go unrecognized.

While trying to enter a tennis court at the Paris Masters, Rafael Nadal, who went on to withdraw from the tournament with a knee injury, was stopped by a security guard who failed to recognize him. A video posted by Sport Reporter on Twitter Sunday shows the awkward moment when the athlete tried to enter a tennis court at the tournament.

When Nadal approaches the court in the video, the security guard can be heard asking him if he has his pass.