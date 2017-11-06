Alycia Bella Gets Stuck in the Middle of Crystal Smith's Drama with Asiah Collins' Best Friend on The Platinum Life

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Flash, Wentworth Miller

Wentworth Miller Is Leaving the Arrowverse—For Real This Time

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland, Instagram

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Dating: Everything We Know About Their Romance

David Foster, Katherine McPhee

David Foster and Katharine McPhee Seem "Into Each Other" at L.A. Lakers Game

This friendship may need a lot more work! 

It's no secret that Asiah Collins and Crystal Smith aren't exactly thick as thieves, and it seems like every time they try to put the drama behind them, an obstacle gets in the way. This time, the obstacle has a name—Blanca

Earlier this season, Blanca stirred up some drama at a party by informing everyone that she would have no problem dragging a bitch—meaning Crystal—under the tent. Well it looks like Crystal wasn't too happy about that, and when Blanca showed up at Asiah's pop-up, she needed to put a little distance between them. 

Photos

The Platinum Life Stars' Sexiest Instagrams

"My girl La'Myia lets me know that Blanca said she was going to drag me or whatever," Crystal shared. "But I'm trying to work on my friendship with Asiah right now so the last thing I need to do is get into it with her best friend." 

Even though it seemed like Crystal was taking the high road, Alycia Bella needed to get the situation under control. "I don't know what's happening but Crystal needs to chill," Alycia shared. "Asiah's my girl, so she doesn't need any drama at her pop-up." 

Can the ladies put the drama behind them? See it go down in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Platinum Life , E! Shows , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.