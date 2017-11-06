Fifty Shades Freed Trailer Teases Jealousy, Untold Riches and So Much Sex

Color us fifty shades of freaking out!

The first full trailer for Fifty Shades Freed dropped Monday, the final installment in the wildly popular erotic romance trilogy. Where the teaser whipped fans into excitement over Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steel's (Dakota Johnson) long-awaited wedding ceremony and vow exchange, this longer glimpse features plenty more danger, action and you guessed it, sex!

A teaser released last week saw Christian and Ana all smiles on a jet ski interspersed with scenes of her in the middle of a car chase and getting intimate with the BDSM-loving Mr. Grey.

As to be expected from this dramatic book-to-movie franchise, the honeymoon season doesn't last for long. Picking up where Fifty Shades Darker left off, Freed will explore what unfolds when Anastasia's life is threatened by her former and extremely scorned boss.