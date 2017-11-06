Fifty Shades Freed Trailer Teases Jealousy, Untold Riches and So Much Sex

Color us fifty shades of freaking out!
The first full trailer for Fifty Shades Freed dropped Monday, the final installment in the wildly popular erotic romance trilogy. Where the teaser whipped fans into excitement over Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steel's (Dakota Johnson) long-awaited wedding ceremony and vow exchange, this longer glimpse features plenty more danger, action and you guessed it, sex!
A teaser released last week saw Christian and Ana all smiles on a jet ski interspersed with scenes of her in the middle of a car chase and getting intimate with the BDSM-loving Mr. Grey.
As to be expected from this dramatic book-to-movie franchise, the honeymoon season doesn't last for long. Picking up where Fifty Shades Darker left off, Freed will explore what unfolds when Anastasia's life is threatened by her former and extremely scorned boss.
This isn't all surprising, though. Those that caught the first teaser will remember Ana being held up at knife-point by an unknown man and Christian pointing a gun at one of his former lovers. Intense is an understatement!
And for fans who can't wait three months to see Fifty Shades Freed on the big screen, there's some Christian Grey-inspired reading material right around the corner. Titled Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian, author E. L. James' sequel from the male lead's perspective is out November 28.
At the 2017 Oscars, Dakota touched on how much her life has changed since landing the breakout role. "It has been a very educational experience, both professionally and personally," the actress shared. "I've gotten to deal with certain things in a more grown up way. I have a better outlook on certain parts."
Aside from Dornan and Johnson, Fifty Shades Freed stars Kim Basinger, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes and more. James Foley returns as the director. The franchise's sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, opened in February 2017 and earned a whopping $381 million at the box office.
Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters right in time for Valentine's Day on Feb. 9, 2018.
