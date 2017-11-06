Chip Gaines "Camps Out" to Be First in Line for Target Launch With Joanna Gaines

HGTV fans couldn't wait for the launch of Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines' Hearth and Hand line with Target, but it looks like Chip was the most excited of them all.

The Fixer Upper star posted a photo of him lounging in a tent outside of a Target store on Instagram. He even wore his cozy slippers for the occasion.

"Being first in line for the launch of Hearth and Hand with Magnolia is about to pay off big time," he captioned the photo. "Only 10 more minutes.. #HearthAndHand @target"