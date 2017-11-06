Ben Affleck on Sexual Misconduct in Hollywood: I'm "Looking at My Own Behavior"

As more people speak out about sexual misconduct in Hollywood, Ben Affleck wants to be "part of the solution."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Justice League actor told The Associated Press he's "looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I'm part of the solution." So what does this solution look like to Affleck? According to THR, Affleck told The AP two things need to happen: "More women need to be pushed to power" and sexual harassment needs to be "a men's issue" and not something only women speak out against.
Affleck has faced a few of his own scandals.
Back in October, The New York Times published an exposé detailing decades of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Rose McGowanwas mentioned in the article for a $100,000 settlement she reached with Weinstein in 1997 "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival." She also later accused him of rape in a tweet.
Note: Weinstein's attorney, Charles J. Harder, said The New York Times' article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements" in a statement to E! News. Weinstein's spokesperson Sallie Hofmeister also stated, "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein" after the New Yorker published a separate expose in which it reported three women accused Weinstein of rape.
Just days after The New York Times article was published, McGowan started tweeting at actors, including Affleck, for staying silent on the matter.
Soon afterwards, Affleck wrote he was "saddened and angry" over the allegations and that they "made me sick" in a social media post.
After Affleck shared his statement, a Twitter user named Shanice Brim said Affleck allegedly "grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though." Burton tweeted back, "I didn't forget." In response to Burton, Brim then tweeted she was "so sorry that happened to you," to which Burton replied, "Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid."
Affleck apologized to Burton in a tweet and said he "acted inappropriately" towards her.
I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize— Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017
I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014.— Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017
He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack.— Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017
I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back?— Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017
Like most women in these situations I didn't say anything but I have thought a lot about what I'd say if I ever saw him again.— Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017
"In addition, TV writer Jen Statsky — who worked on popular shows like Broad City and Parks and Recreation — seemed to support the makeup artist's claims in a tweet of her own.
"I was also at this party and *multiple* friends had this same exact experience," she wrote in response to Tendler's tweets.
E! News reached out to Affleck's team at the time.