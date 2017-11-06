Kris Jenner Gets Love From Her Famous Family on Her 62nd Birthday

We hope you had a great day, Kris Jenner!

The E! reality star, who just celebrated daughter Kendall Jenner's 22nd birthday a few days ago, got some sweet birthday messages of her own from her daughters on her 62nd birthday on Sunday.

Kim Kardashian posted an oh-so-blonde selfie of the two of them and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my best friend @krisjenner Couldn’t have asked for a better mom!"

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Kanye West, continued, "Literally don’t know how you do it and manage us all and be the best grandma and have the best outlook on life! I’m so grateful for you!!! Love you so much!"