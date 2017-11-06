Kris Jenner Gets Love From Her Famous Family on Her 62nd Birthday

We hope you had a great day, Kris Jenner!
The E! reality star, who just celebrated daughter Kendall Jenner's 22nd birthday a few days ago, got some sweet birthday messages of her own from her daughters on her 62nd birthday on Sunday.
Kim Kardashian posted an oh-so-blonde selfie of the two of them and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my best friend @krisjenner Couldn’t have asked for a better mom!"
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Kanye West, continued, "Literally don’t know how you do it and manage us all and be the best grandma and have the best outlook on life! I’m so grateful for you!!! Love you so much!"
The oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian posted, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful mother who is the perfect example of what it means to be living life to the fullest. You take each moment and make it a memory. Thank you for teaching me and my sisters how to be the women that we are today and the true value of family. With all my heart, I love you madly."
Her daughter Khloe Kardashian posted a slew of Instagram pics and wrote, "Happy birthday mama!! You truly are a super hero in my eyes. Everything that you do, all the people you take care of and make sure are ok daily, the boss moves you make! I can't fathom how you do it all and still manage to look so f--king fabulous!"
The proud daughter, who is reportedly pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby, wrote, "If I get to be an ounce of who you are then I will be proud of myself!! I love you madly mom! Today and everyday you are Queen of the world. bring on the martinis."
Happy birthday, Mama J! Hope it was a good one!
