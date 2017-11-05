Lamar Odom ''Is Doing Well" After Collapsing in a Hollywood Nightclub

Lamar Odom has already cheated death at least once...

Despite being videotaped collapsing in a Los Angeles nightclub early on Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the former basketball star says that all is well with the ex-Lakers player.

In a statement given to E! News, the spokesperson "Lamar is doing well."

The spokesperson continued, "He was dehydrated and had been in an intense workout earlier in the day. It was also very hot in the club."

On Sunday, TMZ Sports posted the original video of the troubled hoopster collapsing at a VIP table. The outlet reports that the incident happened at around 2 a.m. at the club Bootsy Bellows.

In the video, security appears to help up the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star, who has publicly documented his long battle with substances and alcohol.