2017 Hollywood Film Awards: The Complete List of Winners

It's the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards, which means award season has officially begun!

The 21st annual award show is held The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles and features big winners and major honorees. The night's A-list honorees include Angelia Jolie, Gary Oldman, Kate Winslet, the cast of I, Tonya and The Big Sick and more.

The big event was hosted by James Cordon, who came back for his third consecutive year.

This year's ceremony benefits the Motion Picture & Television Fund, which supports the entertainment community's health and human service needs.