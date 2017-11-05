2017 Hollywood Film Awards: The Complete List of Winners

Kicking off the 21st Annual #HollywoodAwards with our host @JKCorden! ? pic.twitter.com/KZZdsZqLn8— Hollywood Awards (@hollywoodawards) November 6, 2017
WAGS' Nicole Williams Stresses Over Finding a Wedding Venue & Natalie Halcro Donates Items to the Museum of Broken Relationships
Kicking off the 21st Annual #HollywoodAwards with our host @JKCorden! ? pic.twitter.com/KZZdsZqLn8— Hollywood Awards (@hollywoodawards) November 6, 2017
It's the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards, which means award season has officially begun!
The 21st annual award show is held The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles and features big winners and major honorees. The night's A-list honorees include Angelia Jolie, Gary Oldman, Kate Winslet, the cast of I, Tonya and The Big Sick and more.
The big event was hosted by James Cordon, who came back for his third consecutive year.
This year's ceremony benefits the Motion Picture & Television Fund, which supports the entertainment community's health and human service needs.
.@maryjblige receives the Hollywood Breakout Performance Award for @mudboundmovie. #HollywoodAwards pic.twitter.com/jrEh20vfvq— Hollywood Awards (@hollywoodawards) November 6, 2017
Performer Mary J. Blige won the Hollywood Breakout Performance Award for her movie Mudbound.
In her speech, the singer said, "I cannot begin to tell you how honored I am to you receive this award."
Additionally, the cast of the indie film, I, Tonya, about the Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan scandal, also took the stage to accept the Hollywood Ensemble Award on Sunday night.
Check out the full list of honorees...
.@MargotRobbie, Sebastian Stan, @AllisonBJanney, and the rest of the @ITonyaMovie cast accept the Hollywood Ensemble Award. #HFAs pic.twitter.com/kjUZNtmhEC— Hollywood Awards (@hollywoodawards) November 6, 2017
Hollywood Career Achievement Award: Gary Oldman
Hollywood Actor Award: Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger
Hollywood Supporting Actor Award: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Montana
Hollywood Actress Award: Kate Winslet, "Wonder Wheel"
Hollywood Supporting Actress Award: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Hollywood Comedy Award: Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories
Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award: Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
New Hollywood Actor Award: Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Hollywood Ensemble Award: I, Tonya
Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award: The Big Sick
Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award: Mudbound
Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award: Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung, First They Killed My Father
Hollywood Song Award: Diane Warren, Common and Andra Day, "Stand Up for Something" from the Marshall soundtrack
Hollywood Animation Award: Coco
Hollywood Director Award: Joe Wright, Darkest Hour
Hollywood Documentary Award: Sean "Diddy" Combs, Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Hollywood Screenwriter Award: Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
Hollywood Cinematography Award: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Hollywood Film Composer Award: Thomas Newman, Victoria & Abdul
Hollywood Editor Award: Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
Hollywood Visual Effects Award: Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Dan Barrett and Erik Winquist, War of the Planet of the Apes
Hollywood Sound Award: Addison Teague & Dave Acord, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
Hollywood Costume Design Award: Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour and Beauty and the Beast
Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award: Jenny Shircore, Beauty and the Beast
Hollywood Production Design Award: Dennis Gassner, Blade Runner 2049