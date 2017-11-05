Kylie Jenner Says Photos of Her Were Photoshopped as Pregnancy Rumors Continue

While Kylie Jenner remains mum about reports that she is allegedly pregnant, when photos of her looking larger than usual were posted on Sunday, she was just not having it.

The Daily Mail posted exclusive paparazzi pics of Kylie, Kris and sister Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday at a small airport, where a private jet awaited them. Kylie, 20, wore a black Yeezy "Calabasas" sweatshirt and matching sweatpants.

"We are awaiting confirmation on her much talked about pregnancy and in this latest outing we are starting to see a bit of a growing baby bump," the Daily Mail wrote.

"First of all if you're going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background. 2nd photo is clearly altered," Kylie tweeted, alongside a collage of some of the photos seen on the website.

The photos were taken by a photographer from X17Online, which responded to the reality star's tweet, saying the pics are "100% REAL! No Photoshop, #nofilter, no additives, no preservatives—all organic and all REAL!"

The Daily Mail has not commented.