Liam Hemsworth Joins Miley Cyrus on SNL for Surprise Appearance

Surprise! Liam Hemsworth made a cameo on NBC's SNL on Saturday, as his fiancé Miley Cyrus was the episode's musical guest.
The two appeared together as audience members and contestants in a The Price Is Right parody sketch. It also featured Alex Moffat as Liam's brother and Thor star Chris Hemsworth, Chris Redd as Lil Wayne, Kate McKinnon as Tilda Swintonand episode host Larry David reprised his recurring role of Senator Bernie Sanders. Beck Bennett played host Drew Carey and Cecily Strong played guest announcer Sofia Vergara, who presented a prize, a washing machine.
In the sketch, before Liam shows up, Miley is initially attracted to his big bro.
"You're really cute," she tells him.
"Yeah," he says. "Sorry, love, I'm married."
"Do you have a brother?" she asks.
Later on, while competing on the show, Chris says he'd like to phone a friend, dismissed Drew's explanation that that's not allowed, and brings out his brother, the real Liam.
"I ran here as soon as you called, mate," he says.
Liam then guesses that the washing machine costs "150 crocodile teeth" after Chris tells Drew that in the Australian Outback, "We don't really use money. We rely on a complex bartering system."
After the live show, Liam and Miley headed to the SNL after party.
The two began dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of The Last Song and first got engaged in 2012. They split a year later. In January 2016, it was revealed that they rekindled their romance and are engaged again.
They have kept their romance largely private following the past drama, which garnered a lot of media attention, but did make a rare red carpet appearance together last month to support Chris as the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok in Hollywood.
