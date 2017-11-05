Kendall Jenner Is Blake Griffin's Biggest Cheerleader Again at Clippers Game

Kendall Jenner is becoming quite the Los Angeles Clippers cheerleader.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed cheering in her courtside seat as Blake Griffin, who she has spent time with several times over the past few months, and his teammates played against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Clippers lost with a score of 113-104.

Kendall wore a loose-fitting white turtleneck over ripped blue jeans and her $10,000 crystal-embroidered knee-high Saint Laurent boots. She wore the same boots on Friday at her birthday party, which Blake had attended, along with family members and friends.

Kendall had also cheered on Blake, 28, as he helped lead the Clippers to victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in October, after which they headed to dinner at a taco bar—the same restaurant where she held her birthday party—and then a nightclub, where they met up with her sister Kourtney Kardashian.