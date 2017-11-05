Everyone Who Has Spoken Out Against Kevin Spacey Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kevin Spacey is used to being in the spotlight, but in the past week he's been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

On Oct. 29, the House of Cards actor came under fire when Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused the older actor of being sexually inappropriate with him when he was merely 14 years old. But that was just the beginning...

Hours after the story was published by Buzzfeed News, the two-time Oscar winner made a public apology via his social media account.

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor," Kevin wrote. "I am beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter as it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he described having carried with him all these years."

He continued, "This story has encouraged me to address other things in my life...I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."

Soon after the apology was posted, many Internet users reacted harshly to his statement, saying that the actor used his coming out to deflect to the matter at hand, which was his being inappropriate with a minor.

After Spacey's message, Rapp posted a message on Twitter that stated: "Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time."

Since Rapp's allegations a week ago, a wave of people have come forward both to condemn and accuse the 58-year-old of being inappropriate. Spacey has lost his role on HoC, as well as his role in the upcoming Netflix film Gore.

"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment," his rep said in a statement to E! News. "No other information is available at this time."

E! News has reached out to Spacey's lawyer for comment, but has not heard back about any new accusations.

Here's everyone who has spoken out about the now-disgraced star: