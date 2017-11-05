Kim Kardashian Goes Shirtless in a Suit at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Kim Kardashian showcased a daring look at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is known for her risqué styles, sported a black Tom Ford suit with no shirt, which showed major cleavage. She paired the look with strappy matching sandals and wore her platinum blond-dyed hair loose.
Her mother Kris Jenner accompanied her to the annual event, now in its seventh year and presented by Gucci. She also dressed in black. Kim's husband Kanye West did not attend the event, which took place a day after the stepped out for a date night in Malibu.
Inside the LACMA Art + Film gala, Kim was photographed talking to fellow celebrity guest Jared Leto, who wore a black suit with a bright floral design and scruffy beard.
Other famous guests included pregnant Victoria's Secret model and wife of Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo—who showcased her baby bump in a green, satin patterned mini dress, fellow model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley—who wore a blue spaghetti strap gown with two bows in front, Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson—who wore a long-sleeve, rose pink plunging gown with sparkling embellishments, Kerry Washington—who sported a green and black striped gown, Salma Hayek—who wore a one-shoulder, sparkling royal blue gown, and Brad Pitt—who looked dapper in a black suit and colorful striped tie.
Annie Lennox was the musical performer.
