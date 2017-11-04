Patton Oswalt Marries Meredith Salenger 18 Months After Late Wife’s Tragic Death

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
And so the next chapter of Patton Oswalt's life begins.
On Saturday, the actor and his fiancée, Meredith Salenger, in front of friends and family, confirms E! News.
A source tells E! News that the couple wed at at the Jim Henson Company Lot in Hollywood. The brief ceremony began at 5:15 pm and lasted 15 minutes. The couple was married by a female friend in a Jewish ceremony.
The insider added that Meredith was teary throughout the ceremony. The former child star wore an off-the-shoulder white dress and carried a bouquet of bright pink and red peonies. Guests at the intimate ceremony included actress Ever Carradine, Martha Plimpton and Questlove.
The source also added that at the end of the ceremony, Patton broke glass and guests shouted "Mazel Tov." After the nuptials, guests retreated into the studio for the reception.
The historic location was decked out in white twinkle lights strung across the ceiling. There were long farmhouse tables for a family style dinner.
The onlooker said, "Everyone was coming up and congratulating Patton and Meredith. They seemed blissfully happy and in love."
Their nuptials mark a significant moment in the 48-year-old star's life following the unexpected passing of his first wife of 11 years, Michelle McNamara, in 2016.
"I think for Patton, having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain…I am grateful to be the one who helps him climb out of the depths of grief and find some joy again," Salenger wrote to fans on Twitter earlier this year following the announcement of their engagement and subsequent backlash from fans. "And most of all… Alice is happy and feels loved," she continued, referencing the 8-year-old daughter he had with McNamara.
Unbeknownst to them at the time, their journey to the altar began in February when they were invited to a mutual friend, actress Plimpton's dinner party. However, because of time conflicts, Oswalt ultimately had to miss it.
"The next day, Meredith sent me a Facebook message, saying,"Ugh you missed some amazing lasagna last night. You really screwed up,'" he recalled during an interview on the Jim and Sam Show.
Before they knew it, the two were messaging back and forth every night, "writing short novels basically." After three months of the digital banter, they finally met in person in mid-May.
Less than three months later, Oswalt popped the question with an emerald-cut diamond and asked the actress to be his in his own special way. "I put the ring in a marzipan [Star Wars] Slave I replica and said, 'Will you be my Padawan of Love?' She maced me but said yes later," he joked at the time.
While Oswalt happily celebrated finding love again, his bride-to-be also welcomed their relationship with open arms. "I have waited 47 years to find true love," she wrote on social media. "Creating our family unit while honoring the brilliant gift Michelle has given me will be my life's goal and happiness. I am deeply in love with both Patton and Alice and very much looking forward to a beautiful happy life having adventures together."
Those adventures have officially begun! Congratulations to the new husband and wife!