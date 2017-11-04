Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Star-Studded Engagement Party in NYC

Luckily for Sophie Turner, her personal life is much better and much less dramatic off screen than on Game of Thrones...

Joe Jonas and his lady love celebrated their recent engagement with a slew of family and friends at Mamo in New York City on Saturday, E! News can confirm.

For the soiree, Sansa Stark, who is 21, opted for a white blouse with black trousers. Her 28-year-old hubby-to-be rocked an eye-catching suit. Of course, both wore big smiles to their big bash.

For the engagement party, the newly engaged couple was joined by DNCE members, as well as the brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, and his wife Danielle Jonas.

A source tells E! News that the duo hit up up Italian eatery for an "intimate dinner" with about 30 family members and close friends. After the small bash, the insider added that the party would be kicking it up a notch by going out to another location for a wild night of dancing.