Kate Upton Marries Justin Verlander in Lavish Italian Wedding

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are married!

The 25-year-old model and the 34-year-old Houston Astros pitcher tied the knot in Italy on Saturday, E! News can confirm. This news comes just days after Verlander's team won the 2017 World Series, so there's a lot to celebrate this weekend!

Upton looked beautiful in a white dress with lace sleeves and wore her hair in a side part with loose waves and a veil pinned in the back, an eyewitness told E! News, adding that Verlander wore a dark colored tux with a bow tie and bridesmaids wore different blush colored gowns.

The wedding took place at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort. The ceremony was conducted at an old medieval church at the top of a hill amidst ancient ruins and overlooking the Montalcino valley and vineyards, the eyewitness said. Hurricane candles lined the staircase up to the top and each guest took a name card with their name written in black calligraphy. Arrangements of deep red and blush flowers and olive branches mixed in adorned the area. At the end of the 30 minute ceremony, everyone walked back down the stairs and to a reception at the restaurant on the property.

Back in May 2016, Upton exclusively shared the engagement news with us at the Met Gala.

"I'm really excited, he asked me right before season started so we've been keeping it on the down low for quite a while," she told E! News' Catt Sadler at the event. "So I'm excited to finally be able to share it with the world!"