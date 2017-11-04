Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Enjoy Date Night Before Baby No. 3's Arrival

No kids, no family, just the two of them!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a rare date night on Friday night at high-end sushi stop Nobu Malibu.

Kim rocked her bod' in a skintight bodycon dress and kept her accessories to a minimum with a pair of gold chain necklaces. The trend-setting reality star paired the simple look with a sexy pair of lace-up stilettos by Merah Vodianova.

Her hubby braced a workman's look, opting for a grey work jacket by Caterpillar, black pants and black boots.

Kim and Kanye left son, Saint, nearly two, and North, four, at home for their night out.

In September, Kim confirmed that the family of four are happily expecting a third child via surrogate in the near future.