Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Have Late Dinner Amid Romance Rumors

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez continue to spent time together, fueling rumors of a possible romantic reconciliation following her breakup with The Weeknd.

On Friday, they both attended the Hillsong Church Conference at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Later that night, they had dinner at Morton's Steakhouse. The restaurant closed at 10 p.m. but stayed open almost two hours after closing time just for them, a source told E! News.

Justin, 23, and Selena, 25, have spent quite a lot of time together since E! News confirmed on October 30 that Selena and The Weeknd had split after dating for at least 10 months.

So is Selena back with Justin?