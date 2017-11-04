Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Have Late Dinner Amid Romance Rumors

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez continue to spent time together, fueling rumors of a possible romantic reconciliation following her breakup with The Weeknd.
On Friday, they both attended the Hillsong Church Conference at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Later that night, they had dinner at Morton's Steakhouse. The restaurant closed at 10 p.m. but stayed open almost two hours after closing time just for them, a source told E! News.
Justin, 23, and Selena, 25, have spent quite a lot of time together since E! News confirmed on October 30 that Selena and The Weeknd had split after dating for at least 10 months.
So is Selena back with Justin?
Selena Gomez crashed the Hillsong Conference. These ?The Secret Garden? stories have wrecked me. Grateful for a God who uses broken people. pic.twitter.com/XzjggkleDx— Richard Gierman (@richardgierman) November 4, 2017
The two have not commented on the nature of their relationship. However, another source told E! News on Saturday that while they're not "official" or fully back together, "they are more together now than they were a year ago."
"Her family and friends just don't want Selena to be with the immature and foolish Justin they know," the source added. "He's trying to change and be a better guy. We'll see what happens...Justin is changing but it's a process. He's trying."
Earlier this week, another insider told E! News that "Justin and Selena are seeing each other and will continue to be spending time together but haven't described it as an official couple. Right now, they are figuring out if it will work again between the two."
Selena and Justin dated on and off for three years until 2014. That year, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and drag racing. He avoided a jail sentence when he reached a plea deal, pleading guilty to reduced charges of misdemeanor careless driving and resisting arrest. In a separate incident, he was charged with misdemeanor vandalism for pelting a neighbor's home with eggs. He got probation and paid the neighbors $80,000.
Also in 2014, video footage of him urinating in a bucket while cursing out former President Bill Clinton went viral. Bieber later apologized.
Bieber's turmoil led to much public mockery. This past September, his manager Scooter Braun talked to The Wall Street Journal about Bieber's turbulent year, saying, "It was worse than people realized. I failed him day after day. We were living in hell because he was in such a dark place."
Despite his personal and legal turmoil, fans remained loyal. Bieber's music career started soaring again the following year with hit singles such as "Where Are Ü Now" and "What Do You Mean?" In 2016, he embarked on his Purpose world tour. He canceled it abruptly this past July, angering many fans. A source told E! News at the time that the singer was "burnt out" from his constant touring. Bieber said himself he was looking forward to relaxing after being on tour for two years.