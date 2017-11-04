Kelly Clarkson Felt "Asexual" Until She Met Husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson says she was never sexually attracted to anyone until she met the man who would become her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner made her comments on Friday at a private show for SiriusXM listeners at the Highline Ballroom in New York City to promote her new album Meaning of Life. according to People.

"This isn't a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I'm just going to be real: I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him," she said. "And I'm not downing my exes. You know, everybody's different. But there was something about him."

"I honestly thought I was asexual—I'd never been turned on like that in my whole life," she added, according to the magazine. "I was like, 'Oh that's that feeling...OK! That's what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale. I just got it. I just didn't have a clue."