Kelly Clarkson Felt "Asexual" Until She Met Husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson says she was never sexually attracted to anyone until she met the man who would become her husband, Brandon Blackstock.
The 35-year-old Grammy winner made her comments on Friday at a private show for SiriusXM listeners at the Highline Ballroom in New York City to promote her new album Meaning of Life. according to People.
"This isn't a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I'm just going to be real: I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him," she said. "And I'm not downing my exes. You know, everybody's different. But there was something about him."
"I honestly thought I was asexual—I'd never been turned on like that in my whole life," she added, according to the magazine. "I was like, 'Oh that's that feeling...OK! That's what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale. I just got it. I just didn't have a clue."
Kevin Winter/ACMA2013/Getty Images for ACM
Kelly and Brandon, the 40-year-old son of her manager Narvel Blackstock and stepson of his ex-wife Reba McEntire, started met at the 2012 Super Bowl and started dating that year. They got married a year later. The pop star and her husband are parents to daughter River Rose, 3, and 1 and 1/2-year-old son Remington Alexander, as well as two children from Brandon's previous marriage.
Kelly said at the SiriusXM event that she actually met Brandon in 2006 at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards. He was Rascal Flatts' tour manager at the time. She said that as he walked by, "I was like, ready to take it all off. I just felt something."
He was married at the time. Clarkson told the crowd she "ain't that girl" and didn't even talk to him, according to People.
"Just from that one time, even six years later, I had never really dated anyone," the outlet quoted her as saying. "I honest to God thought, 'Is this what it's like to be asexual?' I was just not attracted to people."
In 2015, Kelly said on CBS Sunday Morning that her husband was the very first person to whom she said "I love you" and meant it.
"I didn't feel like I had to," she added. "Because, like, 'Oh, that's what you have to do when you say it.'"
On an interview with NBC's Sunday Today show set to air this Sunday, Kelly said she has "never felt sexier" since getting married and having kids.
"I've never felt more confident," she added. "I've never felt more empowered."