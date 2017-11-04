Mandy Moore Celebrates National Candy Day With Epic Throwback GIF

This is like like sugar to our hearts!

Mandy Moore is celebrating National Candy Day 2017 by partying like it's 1999. On Saturday, posted on her Twitter and Instagram pages a GIF of the music video that launched her entertainment career, "Candy."

"Love always, Mandy. #NationalCandyDay," she wrote.

Before she was making you cry all the tears on NBC's This Is Us, the 33-year-old star was best known for her pop career. "Candy," her debut single, was released 18 years ago in 1999, when pop princesses such as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera were rising to fame.