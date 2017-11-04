Mandy Moore Celebrates National Candy Day With Epic Throwback GIF

This is like like sugar to our hearts!
Mandy Moore is celebrating National Candy Day 2017 by partying like it's 1999. On Saturday, posted on her Twitter and Instagram pages a GIF of the music video that launched her entertainment career, "Candy."
"Love always, Mandy. #NationalCandyDay," she wrote.
Before she was making you cry all the tears on NBC's This Is Us, the 33-year-old star was best known for her pop career. "Candy," her debut single, was released 18 years ago in 1999, when pop princesses such as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera were rising to fame.
Love always, Mandy.???#NationalCandyDay pic.twitter.com/3qPUfDMXYO— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) November 4, 2017
"@TheMandyMoore You probably don't remember, but in Ottawa you opened for the backstreet boys in 99. I was working at the arena. I didn't know who you were," wrote Twitter user @Jason Butler. "Ran into you behind the scenes... Kinda yelled at you because a young girl shouldn't have been back there.. Sorry bout that. Lol."
The "Candy" music video shows Moore sporting layered red and yellow tank tops, a green maxi skirt and a messy updo that was trendy for its time. The clip shows her traveling with her friends across town, checking out a male skateboarder and dancing outside a diner and on a skatepark. The video also features a cameo by the girl group PYT.
"Candy" peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart and was featured in a dance scene in the 2000 cult film Center Stage, which also featured her most successful single—"I Wanna Be With You."