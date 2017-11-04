Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram With Son Jack 3 Months After Anna Faris Breakup

Chris Pratt surprised and delighted fans late on Friday when he returned to Instagram with the most adorable photo.

The 38-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a pic of him, son Jack, 5, and brother Cully Pratt making fight poses at a screening of Thor: Ragnarok. This marked Chris' first Instagram post since he and wife Anna Faris, 40, announced in August they are "legally separating" after eight years of marriage. He had remained active on Twitter after the split news.

"HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe," Chris wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.