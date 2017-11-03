Selena Quintanilla Officially Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

"Inevitably changing my own journey. What wasn't even ever heard of was now a beat that pulsed so loudly that it vibrated across America and across the world. Selena's voice was a key that unlocked the hearts and minds of millions. She was a small town girl with a big heart and a smile that radiated and captivated people everywhere. That small town was my hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas."

In the past, the Desperate Housewives alum has spoken about how she always felt connected to Selena because of their roots.

"She was the face I finally saw that looked like mine, she validated my existence, and she proved to the world that we existed, us Mexican Americans. She straddled the hyphen of what it meant to be as American as apple pie and as Mexican as enchiladas," Longoria said laughing. "I, too, didn't speak Spanish growing up, but I felt so connected to my culture despite that. She gave me an identity. Not only for myself but also for an entire community. She created a path when there wasn't one.

"And she did all of this before the age of 23. She accomplished more in her youth than most of us can dream of in a lifetime. So even though Selena's own star burned briefly, stars like hers burn so brightly and so intensely that the time that the time that you're allowed with them is never long enough.

"We lost her way too soon, but we can honor her here tonight by cementing her place amongst the stars, where she belongs. Selena, your voice was heard and tonight, tomorrow and for the rest of our lives, we honor that voice by continuing to blaze more trails for more Latinas in honor of you," Longoria concluded.

Her sister Suzette Quintanilla helped with the preparation of the star and said, "They don't give this honor to everyone, so I'm beyond honored... to be able to participate in the making of it, priceless."

Also in attendance Angelica Maria, Angelica Vale and Edward James Olmos.

Thursday night, Selena's widower Chris Perez passed by the star before fans and the media gathered the next day.

"Had to stop by, give a kiss, and say, 'I'll see you tomorrow,'" the musician captioned a photo of the concealed star on Hollywood Boulevard.