Lil' Kim Has the Best Reaction to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Halloween Costumes

Lil' Kim is crazy in love with Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Halloween costumes.

Earlier this week, the Beyhive discovered the famous couple celebrated the spooky holiday by dressing up as Notorious B.I.G. and Lil' Kim at Kelly Rowland's Halloween party.

Jay channeled the late rapper with a red leather jacket and Timberlands while Beyoncé received her inspiration from Lil' Kim's music video with Missy Elliott titled "Rain."  

While fans have shared their excitement over the looks, one famous admirer kept quiet until now. As soon as Beyoncé shared brand-new looks from her holiday on Instagram and her personal website, Lil' Kim couldn't help but sound off.

"I'm still recovering from @beyonce's slayage from Halloween and then this happens... #beyonce #lilkim #queenbee #tookusabreak #beehive #lilkimseason," Lil' Kim shared on Instagram after the Grammy winner shared new photos of her costumes. "Lawwwwddddd, my wig is all the way in China!!! SLAYED. You did that B!"

She continued, "Come all the way thru Bey!! @beyonce the resemblance is crazy!! Match made in heaven. Every single detail is on point! I love you to pieces Bey."

For the various looks, Beyoncé opted for top designers including a bright green Tzarina fur coat and a blue silk slip dress from JGerard.

"Hip Hop would not be the same without our original Queen B," read the banner on Beyoncé's website.

And for Jay-Z's costume, Lil' Kim didn't let that go unnoticed. In her final Instagram post, the rapper showed nothing but love for the power couple's matching look.

"This is so adorable and it's even cuter because Jay-Z and Biggie were friends and he has his mannerisms down pat," she shared. "I love U Queen Bey and King Jay."

Happy belated Halloween, folks. Try to beat these two next year!

