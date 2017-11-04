Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Ring in 2 Years of Love: Looking Back at Their Relationship Timeline

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Chris Pratt, Son, Jack, Brother, Cully Pratt, Instagram

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram With Son Jack 3 Months After Anna Faris Breakup

Julianna Margulies, Steven Seagal

Julianna Margulies Recalls Alleged "Horrific" Hotel Room Meeting With Steven Seagal

ESC: Selena Gomez

Watch Selena Gomez Freak Out Over This "Major" Makeup Palette

It's a little hard to believe, but today marks Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's two-year anniversary...Well, by our records at least!

On Nov. 4, 2015, E! News confirmed the duo was "officially dating" after they had been spotted out and about together several times over that Halloween weekend.

Fast forward two years, and they're now one of Hollywood's most adorable couples who only appears to be getting closer and closer. In fact, the world can't help but wonder if wedding bells and baby croons could be coming in the near future...

Photos

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Moments

But before we get to all that, let's take a look back at how this duo ended up together in the first place.

From meeting on The Voice to going through simultaneously heartbreaking divorces, Gwen and Blake's story is definitely one for the books.

Check out how their love evolved by launching the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwen Stefani , Blake Shelton , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.