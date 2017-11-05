WAGS' Nicole Williams Stresses Over Finding a Wedding Venue & Natalie Halcro Donates Items to the Museum of Broken Relationships

It's about to go down!

The ladies of L.A. are back and better than ever! On the season premiere of WAGS L.A., there are some new faces in town and they are ready to shake things up.

Sasha Gates, wife of football star Antonio Gates, is coming to town, but she's far from a new face to the WAGS community. Especially to Autumn Ajirotutu, considering they were besties turned frenemies who will now be living in close proximity.

For most of this week's episode, it looked like the two were going to put their drama behind them. Unfortunately, things ended up getting pretty heated at Sasha's going away dinner, and it doesn't look like things will be patched up anytime soon.