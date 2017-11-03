Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery Goes Shirtless in Must-See Audition Tape

The star said that after finding out about the opportunity to work with the famous duo, he excitedly began planning his audition tape. He knew that the creators would be viewing hundreds of tapes and "wanted to make a bit of a splash with the Duffers."
So, he dusted off the old G-string and filmed himself dancing to classic 80's songs like, "Come on Eileen," and "Hungry Like the Wolf."
Pulling off this creative feat was not without worry, of course. The star had some fears that "either I'm never going to work again, or somebody somewhere is going to see one thing in me, and they'll give me a chance."
However, his bets paid off and the actor sure did make a splash with the Duffer Brothers—along with the Netflix board. The famous duo told him that "it caused a bit of a stir at Netflix" when it was played during a board meeting.
While the now infamous G-string dance sequence is not shown in the video, the creative star can be seen nailing scenes from the show as well as a scene from Rob Reiner's 1986 film Stand By Me.
Worry not, you can still catch a glimpse of the shirtless Aussie dancing—just no G-string—in the video above.
