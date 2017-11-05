Kourtney Kardashian Tells the Surprising Story of How She Met Younes Bendjima in Paris the Night Before Kim's Robbery

Ever wonder how Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima met? It's actually a fascinating story!
On tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are talking about Younes and Kourt tells the tale of their fateful meeting.
"You met him in Paris when you were with Kim for fashion week?" Khloe asks. "Yeah, we like walked into a bar and Stephanie [Sheppard] was across from me and she kept going, ‘This guy's cute over here.'"
"And you picked him up?" Khloe asks.
BACKGRID
"He was friends with our friends," Kourt says. "He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?' I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It's five in the morning. We're leaving. And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.'"
"You like when he's aggressive," Khloe smiles.
"Yeah," Kourt says adding, "And then when we walked into that club was when we went to the bathroom and got the phone call about Kim. So then the party was over. And then he was like, ‘I'm not leaving you guys,' and he like had to translate everything."
"I heard Kim say he was the translator," Khloe says. Who knew?!
