Maluma Releases New Song "Corazón" Featuring Nego Do Borel

Maluma does it again!

This time, the 23-year-old star made joined forces with Brazil's Nego do Borel for their new hit "Corazón."

The track was inspired by Borel's "Você Partiu Meu Coração" featuring Anitta and Wesley Safadão.

The original song in Portuguese has become one of the top hits of the year in Brazil and helped to catapult Borel's singing career.