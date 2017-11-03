Megan Fox Gets Real About Making Movies: "There's No Morality or Integrity"

Working on blockbuster movies isn't glamorous all day every day by any means.
While Megan Fox has found success as a Hollywood actress, she's the first to admit that there is so much more than what meets the eye.
While appearing in the new issue of Prestige Hong Kong, Megan shared some of her personal experiences working in the industry. As it turns out, she has a few concerns.
"Women are undervalued. Equal pay for equal work. There's also something more that goes on when you're working on these big movies because the studio has so much money on the line—when it's a $100-million-plus budget, the value for human life isn't anything," she claimed to the publication. "It's all about getting that shot on time so that we make our money back. People get hurt in the process."
Megan continued, "There are some very dark negative things that go on on set, between actors or between actors and directors—specifically to actresses—that we have to go through. There's no morality or integrity within the studio system. It's completely about greed. If there was a way to change that, I of course would."
In her candid interview, Megan claims that she's been injured "a million times on set" but has never closed down a set because of her injuries.
"You can't shut down a movie set—it's $2 million a day halted—even though insurance covers it," she explained. "We usually fight through the injuries. As long as your face looks OK, they don't care and they want you to keep shooting anyway."
Looking forward, Megan is hopeful that women can receive more powerful positions in the industry. She also hopes women can come together to uplift and support each other.
"I think we have to be supportive of each other. It's such a patriarchal and misogynistic workplace, it's run by men for the most part and you're finally starting to see more interesting shows and more interesting movies now—and that's because women are getting behind the camera and writing and producing," Megan said. "I think it's really hard for men, because of our conditioning, to write good roles for women or to even understand how to utilize a woman to her fullest potential, because we're all taught – or have been thus far – that men are knights in shining armor that protect the little wilted lily princess trapped in the tower. When I get a script, almost always when a man writes a script or produces a movie, the female roles will ultimately be in service of the male character."