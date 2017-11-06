Scott Disick Blasts Kourtney Kardashian: "It's Funny How Fake You Really Are"

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, KUWTK

Scott Disick Says He Wants a Fourth Child With Kourtney Kardashian: See Her Reaction!

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Tells the Surprising Story of How She Met Younes Bendjima in Paris the Night Before Kim's Robbery

Scott Disick & "The Kardashians" Hit a Breaking Point

It seems like this transition is harder than Scott Disick expected.

In a preview clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott is left out of a Kardashian family event and takes it out on Kourtney Kardashian.

"You think you can hurt me and still get invited to everything," Kourtney asks Scott.

"It's funny how fake you really are," Scott responds. Yikes!

So can Kourtney and Scott peacefully work out new boundaries in their relationship? Watch Sunday night to find out!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Scott Disick , Kourtney Kardashian , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.