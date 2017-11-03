Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Claim Under Investigation by London Police

Spacey was first accused publicly of sexual assault last weekend. Star Trek: Discovery and Adventures in Babysitting actor Anthony Rapp said the star made an unwanted sexual advance toward him when he was just 14.

Spacey then issued a statement on Twitter, saying, "I am beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter as it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he described having carried with him all these years."

On Monday, Netflix announced House of Cards would end after the upcoming sixth season. On Tuesday, the company said production on the show has been been suspended indefinitely. Also that day, director Tony Montana, told Radar Online, and later, The Los Angeles Times, that Spacey groped him in a Los Angeles bar in 2003 and British bartender Daniel Beal told The Sun that the actor flashed him outside a British hotel in 2010 while he was on a cigarette break.

Roberto Cavazos, who acted in several plays at the theater, wrote on Facebook on Monday that he "had a couple of unpleasant encounters with Spacey that were on the edge of being considered assault," adding, "There are many of us who have a 'Kevin Spacey story.'

On Tuesday, the Old Vic Theatre said in a statement, "We are deeply dismayed to hear the allegations levied against Kevin Spacey, who was Artistic Director from 2004–2015," and urged anyone "connected with The Old Vic or in our employment" who felt they had a complaint they were unable to raise to contact them.