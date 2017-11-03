Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Baby No. 2 Plans

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are opening up about plans to expand their family.
The couple stepped out on separate coasts Thursday evening as they were each honored for their achievements. Teigen was in Los Angeles to receive the "Woman of the Year" honor at the first-ever Revolve Awards. While Legend was honored at the NAACP LDF National Equal Justice Awards in New York City.
While on the red carpet at the events, both stars talked to E! News exclusively about their plans to have a second child.
"I feel good, I feel good, we're still trying...I'm going for I mean hopefully in the next few years because for me I really want to just knock 'em out," Teigen shared with E! News' Zuri Hall. "That's my dream, I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life."
She then clarified, "Not for the rest of my life, but the rest of my fertile life. So we'll see."
Legend also dished to us in NYC, "We want more, we'll hopefully have another one in the near future. We're working on it."
The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, welcomed their first child, Luna, in April 2016. In early October, Teigen, who has been open about her struggles with infertility, talked about her hope to have a second child via frozen embryo transfer during an interview with InStyle.
Teigen also shared with the magazine that she and Legend started with 20 embryos. After being genetically tested, three of those embryos were deemed normal. "The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna," Teigen said.
Back in Jan. 2017, Teigen revealed that their last embryo is a boy. "Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah," she tweeted in response to pregnancy speculation. "And no, I am not pregnant."
