Kendall Jenner Celebrates 22nd Birthday by Giving Back to Charity

Kendall Jenneris starting her 22nd year on a generous note. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a note on charity: water's website asking fans to donate to the non-profit as part of her birthday campaign.

"Hey guys! I'm celebrating my 22nd birthday on November 3rd and my wish this year is to help bring clean water to people who need it," she wrote. "I'd be so grateful to anyone who can support my effort by donating to charity: water through my birthday campaign."

According to Jenner's note, one in 10 people around the world live without access to clean water. She also explained how 1,400 children die from diseases caused by unsafe water and poor sanitation every day, and how some women and girls in developing countries walk hours to bring their loved ones clean water. 

The supermodel then conveyed her attachment to the organization.

"I fell in love with charity: water and am deeply impressed with the organization and the work they do," she wrote. "I made a donation to fund 25 wells in Ethiopia that will bring clean water to 5,000 people, and I can't wait to see how many more lives we can change together. 100% of the money will be used to build clean water projects for these communities."

She also reminded her fans "every amount helps" and invited them to donate $22 in honor of her turning 22. She then tweeted the campaign on social media.

Big sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian tweeted their support  as did momager Kris Jenner.

At the time of this writing, the campaign had raised more than $28,000. The campaign will continue to run for just under two months.

In addition to giving back, Kendall celebrated her birthday Thursday night at the taco bar Petite Taqueria in Los Angeles. She was joined by family and friends, including Blake Griffin, Hailey Baldwin, Caitlyn Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

