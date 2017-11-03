Jennifer Lawrence Got Butt Naked in Kris Jenner's Closet and More of Her Best Drinking Stories

Jennifer Lawrence has never been one to shy away from alcohol...or the stories that come along with it!
The Oscar-winning actress hosted an interview with Kim Kardashian West on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night and the outcome was absolutely incredible (because of course it was).
J.Law was able to get the reality star to dish about all the juiciest things—like what Kanye West wears in bed to her "crazy exes" to the color of her preferred dildos. LOL!
But one of the best stories to come out of the interview was actually about Jennifer's drunken shenanigans at Kris Jenner's house a few weeks ago.
The conversation got us thinking about a few of the other drunken stories the actress has dished in the past, so in honor of last night's hilarious interview and the fact that it's Friday (and 5 o'clock somewhere), here are five of J.Law's best drinking stories:
1. Getting Butt Naked in Kris Jenner's Closet: While we're on the subject of the Kardashians, let's just get right to this one. According to Kim, Jennifer attended a dinner at Kris' house where she had one too many drinks (at least for Kim's taste). J.Law ended up asking Kim and Kanye to style her and the next thing Kim knew, the actress was butt naked in Kris' closet.
Kim recalled, "You said, 'I'm not joking. I really want Kanye to style me.' And so I said, 'OK.' And then I come back in and you're fully butt naked, and I'm like, 'Um, I'm going to intercom downstairs and tell [Kanye] to not come upstairs.'" LOL!
She continued, "We put on one of my mom's dresses, and you wore it throughout the whole dinner."
2. Puking in Front of Miley Cyrus: During an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2014, J.Law recalled the time she threw up in front of Miley Cyrus at a fancy Oscars party.
"There's this big fancy party, this Guy Oseary and Madonna party—if you get invited, you're like, you know, super-important," Lawrence told Meyers. "And I puked, on his porch. I was in such bad condition," she continued, "And I look behind me while I'm puking, and Miley Cyrus is there like, 'Get it together.'"
3. And Puking in Front of Emma Stone (Who Rubbed Her Back): Jennifer has often admitted to having a super weak stomach, so puking is something that typically happens if she drinks too much—not just at fancy Oscars parties. In fact, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2016, the actress admitted she vomited in front of a very loving Emma Stone.
"I don't really stay out late. I'm kind of a bummer. I'm a nana. It's hard to get me out, and when I do go out, I don't really stay out late," she explained to the publication. "If I do stay out late, and I'm partying hard, I will throw up. I don't have the tolerance to black out; I just start puking."
She continued, "Ask Emma Stone. It was the night we saw Adele in L.A. She just started rubbing my back. She was really sweet. I was like, 'Get out of here. It's so gross.'"
4. Getting Into a Bar Fight in Budapest: Last month, J.Law described how she got into a bar fight in Budapest earlier this year...yet another drunken moment.
According to Jennifer, a guy asked her for a selfie at said bar, and when she denied him, the guy yelled, "F--k you," which she said set her off.
"Something in me just snapped—but it couldn't have been the alcohol," she joked while recalling the story. "I was like, 'Did you just say f--k you to me?! Did you just say f--k you to me?!' I grabbed him, I took beers and I started dousing him, all over him...My friend Chris came up, grabbed me from behind and goes, 'Don't waste beer! Don't waste beer!' I instantly relaxed. I was like, 'Of course! What was I thinking?'"
5. And Dancing on a Stripper Pole That Same Trip: Bar fights weren't the only bit of excitement J.Law experienced while filming in Budapest. One night she made her way to the Beverly Hills Club in Vienna, Austria, where people caught photographs and videos of her dancing on a stripper pole in what appeared to be bra. Her reaction was just like all of us when we wake up after a night out and realize our friends took Snapchats we most certainly did not approve.
"Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet," she wrote on Facebook the day her dance moves made headlines. "It was one of my best friend's birthdays, and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun."
She continued, "I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night." She also clarified that she was wearing an Alexander Wang top—"not a bra"—"and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancing's pretty good. Even with no core strength."
Praise you, J.Law, praise you!