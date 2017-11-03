Anthony Bourdain Admits He Respects Ina Garten Even If He Makes Fun of Her

Anthony Bourdain has been known not to mince words when it comes to his opinions of fellow famous foodies (Rachael Ray, Adam Richman, Sandra Lee and Guy Fieri to name a few). However, there is one celebrity chef that, deep down, he respects. Her name is Ina Garten.

In 2015, some may recall he shot down any future invitation to stay at the Barefoot Contessa's abode. "I don't want to live in her house. I don't want to spend a weekend there," he told Atlanta Magazine at the time. "It gets weird in Ina Land…'Oh, when Jeffrey gets home, he'll be so happy I made meatloaf.' And then he comes home and you're pretty sure he's not into meatloaf."