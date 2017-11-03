EXCLUSIVE!

Taye Diggs Gushes Over Empire Co-Star Taraji P. Henson: "She's Hilarious"

Taye Diggs is "having a lot of fun" on Empire.

The 46-year-old actor stopped by E!'s Daily Pop and dished to co-hosts Catt Sadler and Justin Sylvester about his role on Empire. Diggs joined the show in the role of Angelo DuBois in 2016 at the request of star Taraji P. Henson.

So how is he enjoying working on the show? "I'm having a lot of fun, I've been telling everybody it's very rare to be a fan of a show and then to actually be on it, so it's somewhat surreal," Diggs told the co-hosts.

He continued, "I'm always continuing to be starstruck because of the caliber of celebrity and talent that they have on the show, it's crazy."

When asked what it's like working with Henson, the actor shared, "I can't say enough...people have no idea what she's capable of. She's hilarious, I don't know how she does it."

Watch the video above to see what else the actor had to say about his co-star on Daily Pop!

Empire airs Wednesdays on Fox.

