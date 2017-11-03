Caroline Wozniacki Is Engaged to Basketball Beau David Lee: See Her Massive Ring

Caroline Wozniacki is engaged to basketball player David Lee.

The 27-year-old Danish tennis star announced the news by posting a picture of her massive ring on Instagram.

"Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate," she captioned the photo of what appears to be an enormous oval diamond set upon a sparkly band.

Lee, who most recently played for the San Antonio Spurs, also shared the news with a picture of the athletic couple on a boat in Bora Bora.

"She said YES! So thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate!" the 34-year-old wrote.

While the two have been romantically linked since 2015, they officially came out as a couple on social media earlier this year. Since then, the two have posted adorable pictures of them celebrating each other's birthdays, enjoying beach vacations and even getting photobombed by a seal.

This isn't the first time Wozniacki has accepted a proposal. In 2014, golfer Rory McIlroy asked for her hand in marriage with a giant haloed stunner. However, the couple broke off the engagement five months later — with McIlroy telling the U.K. Press Assocation "I wasn't ready for all that marriage entrails," (via CNN).

This is clearly an exciting time for Wozniacki. She recently won the BNP Paribas WTA Finals in Singapore, beating Venus Williams.

Congratulations to the happy couple! We can't wait to hear about all of the future wedding plans.

