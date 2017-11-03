Caroline Wozniacki Is Engaged to Basketball Beau David Lee: See Her Massive Ring

Caroline Wozniacki is engaged to basketball player David Lee.

The 27-year-old Danish tennis star announced the news by posting a picture of her massive ring on Instagram.

"Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate," she captioned the photo of what appears to be an enormous oval diamond set upon a sparkly band.

Lee, who most recently played for the San Antonio Spurs, also shared the news with a picture of the athletic couple on a boat in Bora Bora.

"She said YES! So thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate!" the 34-year-old wrote.