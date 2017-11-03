Alec Baldwin Admits He's "Bullied" and "Treated Women in a Very Sexist Way" in the Past

In the last few weeks, several actors and actresses have made allegations against Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Kevin Spacey and Brett Ratner. At Thursday's Paley Center for Media luncheon honoring Alec Baldwin, the 30 Rock actor spoke about the alleged sexual misconduct in Hollywood and admitted he's been "sexist" towards women and "bullied" them in the past.

"I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I've bullied women. I've overlooked women. I've underestimated women. Not as a rule," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Emmy-winning actor also called for change within the industry and everywhere.

"From time to time, I've done what a lot of men do, which is … when you don't treat women the same way you treat men. You don't," he continued, per the celebrity news outlet. "I'm from a generation where you really don't and I'd like that to change. I really would like that to change."