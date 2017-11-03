We Ranked All the Will & Grace Revival Guest Star Returns So Far

The Will & Grace revival has six episodes under its belt, having just wrapped up its fall run with the surprisingly emotional "Rosario's Quinceanera" episode. And aside from the fact that the show's returned in surprisingly fighting form—something that can't be said for all revivals these days—we're stunned they've managed to bring back as many guest stars from the original run as there are new episodes for a victory lap.

There are still more returns to come—Bobby Cannavale, we're waiting on you!—but with the revival heading into its winter hiatus, it's time to reflect on what they've delivered thus far. And let us just say, not all returns are created equal.

You know what that means, honey. It's time for a ranking!