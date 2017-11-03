Kendall Jenner Celebrates 22nd Birthday With Blake Griffin, Hailey Baldwin and Others

Happy birthday, Kendall Jenner!

The model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 22 on Friday and celebrated the night before with family and friends at the taco bar Petite Taqueria in Los Angeles.

Guests included Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin—with whom Kendall has hung out a few times over the past few months, BFF Hailey Baldwin, family friend and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and several family members—Kendall's parents, Kris Jenner—who was accompanied by boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Caitlyn Jenner, her sister Kim Kardashianand husband Kanye West, and sister Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Kendall wore a white cropped tank top and light cropped blue jeans over $10,000 crystal-embroidered knee-high Saint Laurent boots, a style worn before by the likes of Céline Dion and Rihanna.

Hailey posted on her Instagram Stories a video of the reality star swinging a stick at a piñata. Kendall posted a pic of the tasty aftermath on her Snapchat.

"Happy birthday my beauty @kendalljenner!!!" Kris wrote on Instagram, alongside childhood photos of Kendall.

"You are one of a kind, my angel , and I am so proud of the woman you are," she said. "Confident, strong, determined, independent and kind, you have the sweetest soul. It brings me so much joy to watch you achieve your dreams and I can't wait to see what's in store for you. Your future is so bright!! I love you, you are my heart. Mommy xo #HappyBirthdayKendall#proudmama #mybeauty.

"Happy Birthday @kendalljenner My sweet sister I love you so much!!!" Kim wrote, alongside a pic of Kendall with sister Kylie Jenner.

The latter star, sister Khloe Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashianwere not spotted at Kendall's party and were also not seen at Kim's 37th birthday dinner last month. Kylie is rumored to be pregnant, while multiple sources have told E! News that Khloe is expecting her own first child. The Kardashian-Jenner family has not confirmed either reported pregnancy.

Kris played coy when asked about it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday. 

Kendall is also celebrating her birthday on Friday by launching a fundraising campaign with charity: water. More than $21,000 has been donated as of Friday morning.

"I fell in love with charity: water and am deeply impressed with the organization and the work they do," she wrote on the crowdfunding page. "I made a donation to fund 25 wells in Ethiopia that will bring clean water to 5,000 people, and I can't wait to see how many more lives we can change together. 100% of the money will be used to build clean water projects for these communities. Even donating $22 to celebrate me turning 22 would be so great! Every amount helps. Thank you all so much!"

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c on E!

