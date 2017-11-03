Jennifer Lawrence Gets Kim Kardashian to Open Up About "Dildos," Kris Humphries and Drunken Dinner Parties

At the start of the interview, Lawrence warned her special guest to "buckle down and get comfortable." For her first question, she asked, "Do you think it's a coincidence Reggie Bush's wife looks just like you? I don't." Kardashian laughingly replied, "I thought this going to be fun!"

After discussing the first time they met, at a hotel in New York, Lawrence recalled a separate run-in with her husband, Kanye West: "That was the same hotel where I was taking off my bra underneath my shirt and Kanye tapped me on the shoulder. I was like, 'What?! Oh...my...God!"

The conversation swiftly turned to a dinner Lawrence had with Kardashian's famous family about two weeks ago. "I've never seen my mom more drunk in our lives," the E! star said of Kris Jenner, just moments before producers unearthed a video of Jenner and Lawrence drunkenly dancing by the staircase. "They had a few too many drinks for my taste," added Kardashian, who drank tea that night. Lawrence said she remembered "getting naked" in a closet and "ordering" Kardashian to dress her. "I looked amazing, as you can see in that video. And is my memory correct—did you call Kanye to come up in the closet? Did you want him to style me?"

"No. You said, 'I'm not joking. I really want Kanye to style me.' And so I said, 'OK,'" said Kim, who is currently expecting her third child via surrogate. "And then I come back in and you're fully butt naked, and I'm like, 'Um, I'm going to intercom downstairs and tell him to not come upstairs.' We put on one of my mom's dresses, and you wore it throughout the whole dinner."

"Oh, I have it!" Lawrence confessed. "I went home in it."