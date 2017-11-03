Mila Kunis Makes Monthly Donation to Planned Parenthood in Mike Pence's Name

Mila Kunis husband Ashton Kutcher is known for pulling pranks on his old show Punk'd. But during a guest appearance on Conan, the Bad Moms star revealed she's pulled a few stunts of her own, including one involving Vice President Mike Pence.

"This is when a lot of hate mail comes my way," the actress told Conan O'Brien as she prepared to tell her story. "I apologize if I offend anybody." 

Kunis explained she disagreed with some of Pence's policies, including his efforts to defund Planned Parenthood. 

"So, as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood," the That ‘70s Show star said, leading the audience to applaud.

According to Kunis, the prank has resulted in Pence receiving a letter from Planned Parenthood every month alerting him of an anonymous donation made in his name.

Still, Kunis doesn't consider her efforts a prank as much as she does a form of "peaceful protest." 

Watch the video to see the actress tell the host about her stunt.

Kunis isn't the only one to donate to the organization in Pence's name. In fact, Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky announced it received "thousands in donations in the governor's honor" about two weeks after Election Day. It also thanked people for supporting the organization on Twitter.

Conan airs weeknights at 11 p.m. EST on TBS.

