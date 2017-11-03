Wendy Williams Talks On-Air Faint: "It Felt Like I Was in the Middle of a Fire"

Andi Mack's Cast & Creator Reflect on Crafting Disney's First LGBT Storyline: "I Wanted It to Feel Like Acceptance"
Wendy Williams is opening up again about her scary fainting episode on her talk show.
The 53-year-old had collapsed on the air while hosting a Halloween-themed Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday after overheating in her Statue of Liberty costume.
"When we came back from the break, then I felt it. It felt like I was in the middle of a fire, starting down at my feet, going all the way up," Williams said on Good Morning America on Friday. "I got very scared, 'cause it was a live show. I was more concerned with, when I fall, 'Am I going to crack my skull?'"
"And the crew and security here thought that the bug-eyed look I gave was part of a stunt, 'cause I'm always doing tricks. This is the trick show. We're always doing tricks and stunts," she said. "So nobody came out until I hit the ground. Then, oh my gosh, chaos ensued! The studio audience went wild!"
Fox/Wendy
Williams said she was given electrolyte drinks after her fainting episode and that she later got checked out by her own doctors, saying, she was "fine."
She also maintained her sense of humor during her ordeal.
"I said, 'Well, I'm wearing a costume, pants, and I have this crown on, so Wendy, do two things. Fall pretty, 'cause this will never happen again, and go down with the crown,'" she joked, echoing comments she made on her show a day after her collapse. "So for people watching, when they saw me put my hand up, it's 'cause I'm trying to make sure my crown is there."