Wendy Williams Talks On-Air Faint: "It Felt Like I Was in the Middle of a Fire"

Wendy Williams is opening up again about her scary fainting episode on her talk show.

The 53-year-old had collapsed on the air while hosting a Halloween-themed Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday after overheating in her Statue of Liberty costume.

"When we came back from the break, then I felt it. It felt like I was in the middle of a fire, starting down at my feet, going all the way up," Williams said on Good Morning America on Friday. "I got very scared, 'cause it was a live show. I was more concerned with, when I fall, 'Am I going to crack my skull?'"

"And the crew and security here thought that the bug-eyed look I gave was part of a stunt, 'cause I'm always doing tricks. This is the trick show. We're always doing tricks and stunts," she said. "So nobody came out until I hit the ground. Then, oh my gosh, chaos ensued! The studio audience went wild!"